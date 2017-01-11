Live Fact Check: President-Elect Trump Expected To Address Health Care And National Security

By Tricia Schwennesen 1 hour ago
The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump. We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

The conference comes after a whirlwind 24 hours in which documents that bring up more questions about Trump's relationship with Russia were published by Buzzfeed. The unverified documents include salacious stories about the President-elect. On Twitter, Donald Trump blasted the documents as "fake news."

The news conference begins at 10 a.m. and you can hear it live on Texas Public Radio using our audio player at the top of this page, or on your radio.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

