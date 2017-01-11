Live Fact Check: President-Elect Trump Expected To Address Health Care And National Security

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump. We will be fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real-time. We will be paying special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

The conference comes after a whirlwind 24 hours in which documents that bring up more questions about Trump's relationship with Russia were published by Buzzfeed. The unverified documents include salacious stories about the President-elect. On Twitter, Donald Trump blasted the documents as "fake news."

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The news conference begins at 10 a.m.

