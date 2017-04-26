LIVE: Texas House Debates 'Sanctuary Cities' Bill

Today, the House is set to take up Senate Bill 4, which would penalize so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions that limit local law enforcement's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests.



The debate comes on the heels of a federal judge's ruling that blocked President Trump's executive order that aimed to withhold federal money to cities and counties deemed sanctuary jurisdictions by the federal government.

At the state level, much of lawmakers' discussions have centered around Travis County Sheriff Sally Gonzalez's policy, which does not honor ICE requests unless someone has been charged with murder, human trafficking or aggravated sexual assault.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler met yesterday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and officials from the Department of Justice. After the meeting Adler told KUT's Nathan Bernier that Austin and Travis County did not seem to meet the definition of a "sanctuary" jurisdiction in the eyes of the federal government.

A lengthy discussion on SB4 is expected on the House floor today. Watch a livestream below.

