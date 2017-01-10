Longtime San Antonio Archbishop And First Mexican-American Bishop Dies

Retired Archbishop Patrick Flores, 87, died Monday after he was moved to hospice care over the weekend. His death was attributed to pneumonia and congestive heart failure, which he had recently been hospitalized to treat.

Flores became the first Mexican-American bishop in the United States in 1970, and served as San Antonio's Archbishop from 1979 through 2004.

In June of 2000, Flores was held hostage for more than 9 hours by Nelson Antonio Escolero, in El Salvador. Escolero had been arrested for driving with a suspended license and feared he would be deported. Armed with a fake hand grenade, he also held secretary Myrtle Sanchez for the first two hours of the stand-off. Police hostage negotiators were surprised when Escolero released Archbishop Flores and surrendered in the evening.

Longtime friend Father David García said Flores’ condition was announced to several parishes over the weekend. He said the archdiocese asked parishioners to “pray for him.”

Flores’ passing was announced shortly before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.