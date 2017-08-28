Louisiana, Texas Prepare For More Rain From Tropical Storm Harvey

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on August 28, 2017 5:25 pm
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Hurricane Harvey

Related Content

How A Warmer Climate Helped Shape Harvey

By 2 hours ago

The rain just won't stop. More than two days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast, the downgraded storm continues to dump water across the region.

So much rain has fallen in the Houston area that the National Weather Service has had to revamp its charts.

Climate researchers agree that climate change can be partially to blame for the devastation. Here's how it has (and hasn't) shaped the course of the storm.

Economic Impact of Harvey Could Be Felt Nationwide Before It's Over

By 35 minutes ago

Bill Gilmer remembers spending the night listening to the winds of Hurricane Ike tear through his suburban Houston neighborhood in September 2008. He also recalls waking up the next morning to hear something completely different.

"The first sound I heard was chainsaws, and I looked out and all my neighbors were out there clearing the streets, clearing their yards, cleaning up their yards," says Gilmer, who directs the Institute for Regional Forecasting at the University of Houston's C.T. Bauer College of Business.