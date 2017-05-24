Lt. Gov Patrick: School Finance Is Now Dead

By 58 seconds ago
  • Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
    Lt. Gov Dan Patrick
    Ryan Poppe

Legislation to reform school funding is “dead.”  That’s what Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement late Wednesday.

The biggest rift over the school funding bill boiled down to vouchers backed by Patrick.  He pressed the Senate to add vouchers to the House’s legislation.

The House refused to agree to the vouchers, called education savings accounts, which would have allowed special needs children to use public money for a private school education or homeschooling.

Without the vouchers, the Senate declared school funding dead.

State Rep. Dan Huberty
Credit Ryan Poppe

The House’s Public Education Chairman, Dan Huberty, explained why the House did not see vouchers as a way to provide education for special needs children.

“Under these programs these students with special needs would receive less funding because their value under the state average would be calculated based off the state average and not on the student needs," Huberty explained.

The school funding legislation would have increased the amount of state funding for nearly public school student in the state.  School districts have said they desperately need that money.

“What are you going to tell those districts, what are you going to tell those children when you go home," Huberty told House colleagues.

Huberty said state senators will now have to answer to parents, educators and voters back home.

House Speaker Joe Straus
Credit house.state.tx.us/members/speaker/

House Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio has made school finance reform a priority this session.  He expressed his disappointment in a statement saying fixing school finance “does not seem to be a priority of the Senate this session.”

Tags: 
School Finance
Joe Straus
Dan Patrick

Related Content

The 'Intolerable' Fight Over School Money

By May 18, 2016

"This is an intolerable situation," Sen. Lamar Alexander said last week in a heated speech on the Senate floor.

The Tennessee Republican is chairman of the Senate's education committee, and he is furious with the Education Department. He even gave states some remarkable advice:

"If the regulations are not consistent with the law, I don't believe [states] should follow them," he said. "If the department persists, then the state should go to court to sue the department."

Texas Senators Pass Private School Choice Despite Some Concerns About The Bill

By Mar 30, 2017
Ryan Poppe

A bill that would create private school choice programs by allowing state funds to be used on private school education has passed out of the Texas Senate Thursday and on to the House. Some of the biggest concerns about the Republican-led bill came from other Republicans.

State Sen. Larry Taylor made several changes to his original bill aimed at creating private school choice programs in Texas. One change decreases the overall amount of state funds that fuel the bill’s Education Savings Accounts and tax-credit scholarships.