Magik Theatre Merges Shakespeare With San Antonio River

The Magik Theatre brings together two elements this weekend whose combination puts a whole new light on each. Those two elements are Shakespeare and the San Antonio River.

"We have ‘Shakespeare on the River’ happening this weekend at the Arneson River Theater," the Magik Theatre’s Megan Coy said.

The Arneson is considered a staple of San Antonio.

"It really is a beautiful theater to see Shakespeare in, and the space kind of lends itself to the show," Coy said.

The Arneson outdoor theater is downtown, and features tiered seating along the river. Tourists on river barges get to see snippets of each performance as they chug by, Coy said.

"But they try to stay quiet and enjoy the show as they pass," she said.

This production is an import from Arkansas.

"Arkansas Shakespeare Theater came and joined us last year, and this is our second year," she said. "They're great. They're very, very professional. They do this year round, and we really enjoy having them."

The show this weekend is one of the bard's classics: "The Taming of the Shrew."

Admission is free on the grassy Arneson terrace. Bringing a blanket is advised, Coy said. Or reserved seating, and food and drink is available for those who join the VIP membership at $50.

“Shakespeare on the River” runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30.

