Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Manchester Attack On Young Concert-Goers Shows 'Utter Depravity' Of Terrorists

By 26 minutes ago
  • The Manchester Arena, where Monday's terrorist attack took place.
    The Manchester Arena, where Monday's terrorist attack took place.
    Pit-yacker/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)
Originally published on May 23, 2017 4:24 pm

From Texas Standard:

Around the world, people are sharing expressions of outrage, concern and solidarity with the people of Manchester, England.

By now, you know the general outlines of the story – a suicide bomber struck at the end of a pop concert in the UK city. It was apparently an improvised explosive device that killed more than 20 people, including many adolescents attending the show. Nearly three score more were among the injured.

 

 

The attacker, who was killed, was identified Tuesday afternoon as Salman Abedi, 22. Police say they have arrested a 23-year old man in connection with the incident. Counterterrorism experts seem to agree the attack took a considerable amount of planning.

Dr. William Inboden served as the senior director for strategic planning on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, and is currently executive director of the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas at Austin. Inboden says it is too early to draw conclusions about the details of the attack, but the targets were shocking.

"The fact that the main targets were children and teenagers at a pop concert shows the utter depravity and barbarism of the terrorists, designed to sow maximal shock and horror, and traumatize British society," Inboden says.

ISIS quickly took responsibility for the attack. Inboden says early indications also point to Islamic State involvement. Inboden says British counterterrorism experts have told him that Manchester residents have traveled back and forth to ISIS strongholds.

"It's notable that over 100 Manchester residents who carry UK passports have traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight with ISIS," he says. "And because they have British passports, they are often able to come back into the country. So we do know that Manchester is one of the areas with a higher number of ISIS adherents in the United Kingdom."

Inboden praises British counterterrorism efforts and says that UK officials have prevented numerous attacks.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
terrorism

Related Content

Here's How to Talk to Your Kids About Terrorism

By & Jun 29, 2016

From Texas Standard:

It's been a nasty news cycle, dominated by images from Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, a modern cosmopolitan hub connecting the west to the Middle East. Turkey has worked hard to cultivate an image as a haven in a dangerous region. So even though 41 people were killed and more that 200 injured in yesterday's suicide attacks, the airport has reopened, almost as if making a statement.

Police Identify Suspect In London Attack Near Parliament; Death Toll Rises To 4

By Mar 23, 2017

Updated at 5:30 p.m. ET

The man who is believed to have carried out a deadly attack near the U.K. Parliament has been identified by Britain's Metropolitan Police as Khalid Masood, 52.

Police believe the man acted alone. He was shot and killed after carrying out an attack that killed a police officer and three civilians and wounded several others around 2:40 p.m. local time Wednesday. (Two of the civilian victims died on Wednesday; the third was hospitalized after the attack and died Thursday.)