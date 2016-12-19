Match.com Leads To Kidney Match For SA Man

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Bob Golden, 70, met Beth Willstrop, 63, on Match.com. They didn't find love, but friendship. Beth donated her kidney to Bob.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Bob Golden, 70, met Beth Willstrop, 63, on Match.com. They didn't find love, but friendship. Beth donated her kidney to Bob.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio
  • Beth Willstrop sports a kidney-shaped amber necklace Bob Golden gave her.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Beth Willstrop sports a kidney-shaped amber necklace Bob Golden gave her.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio
  • Bob Golden is opening up his Christmas present from 2015. It is confirmation that Beth Willstrop is a kidney match.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Bob Golden is opening up his Christmas present from 2015. It is confirmation that Beth Willstrop is a kidney match.
    Beth Willstrop
  • After his kidney transplant surgery in May 2016, Bob Golden is feeling much better.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    After his kidney transplant surgery in May 2016, Bob Golden is feeling much better.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

More than 11,000 Texans are waiting on an organ transplant. One San Antonio man found the organ he desperately needed when Match.com led not to love, but to a new kidney.

When Bob Golden’s neighbor signed him up on Match.com, Beth Willstrop was one of the first women he met. They didn’t find a love connection.

  

"We had gone out a couple of times," Golden remembered. "Very nice lady. There was none of the love match that either of us was hoping for."

Beth Willstrop donated her kidney to Bob Golden in May 2016.
Credit Beth Willstrop

  

"It wasn’t a romance," Willstrop reiterated. "The spark wasn’t there, you know, but we did end up best friends."

Not just best friends, but now housemates for the past six years.

When Bob was in stage five kidney failure, he opted to forego dialysis and wait for an organ. The 70-year-old former pilot said lifestyle trumped longevity. Beth didn’t hesitate to get herself tested to see if she was a match to become a living donor.

"How could I let him die when I could do something," Willstrop said.

Last Christmas, a holiday that is also Bob’s birthday, Beth gave him the gift he most needed. She revealed to him she was, indeed, a match.

Beth Willstrop and Bob Golden pose post-surgery.
Credit Beth Willstrop

  

The surgery took place in May at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center.

In retrospect, Beth finds it funny that a dating site led to a gift that didn’t involve her heart.

She joked "I really need to let Match.com know that’s not the match I meant."

 

 

 

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

Female Athletes Need More Training To Avoid Knee Injuries

By Dec 16, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Girls who play sports are more susceptible to knee injuries than boys. It’s a combination of hormones and the mechanics of their anatomy that puts them at risk. But there are preventive measures that can help.

New Zika Test Guidelines For Pregnant Women In Brownsville

By Dec 14, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Health officials have issued an advisory for pregnant women who live in or have traveled to Brownsville since the end of October to get tested for Zika. That new recommendation follows five locally-transmitted cases of Zika in Cameron County.

Injuction Filed In Bexar County Autism Lawsuit

By Dec 13, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Attorneys for three Bexar county children with autism filed a preliminary injunction today, asking a judge to order state Medicaid to cover the cost of therapy for them until a ruling is made.

In U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio, lawyers for the twin boys and a teenager claim Medicaid should pay the cost of Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy.