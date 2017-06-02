McNay Exhibit Closes, Symphony Rocks, The Suffers Arrive: Your Weekend's Here!

From an exhibition closing to Christopher Cross to a killer Houston band, the weekend is here.

First off, a major exhibition closes this Sunday, but McNay Director Rich Aste says you've got one last chance to catch it.

"Yeah, it's a heartbreaking moment for us to say goodbye to Monet to Matisse, a Century of French Moderns, really showcasing the avant garde that blazed new trails for artistic excellence in the last century," he says.

Aste says it's not problem if you don't know a Cezanne from a Renoir.

"Our ideal target audience is someone who's never been to an art museum before, who knows nothing about French painting or sculpture, has never heard of Claude Monet or Henri Matisse," he says.

The McNay Education staff has designed interactive stations throughout to make sure everyone walks away understanding why each piece found its way into the collection, comprised of pieces from a Brooklyn Museum and the McNay itself.

"So you're going to see in this show, side-by-side loans from the Brooklyn Museum, and the McNay's collection so that San Antonians have nothing to envy about New York City's collections," Aste says.

On Saturday, the San Antonio Symphony teams up with multi Grammy winner Christopher Cross. That's Saturday night only at the Tobin Center.

Also on Saturday night at the Carver's Jo Long Theater, hosts "one of Texas's finest bands."

"It's a little bit of classic rock 'n' roll, country, Latin, southern hip-hop," says Teresa Vasquez-Romero.

Houston's The Suffers has a sound of their own.

"They have a great rhythm and horn section, and Kam Franklin--her voice is just so, so powerful. And it's just a great, great show," Vasquez-Romero says.

There are several hundred seats in the audience, but don't expect to be sitting down all night.

"I'm sure people are going to be standing up in the aisles, getting close to the stage. This should be a really, really great way to end our season," she says.

