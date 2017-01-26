Medical Director: Potent Marijuana Sends Area Smokers To The ER

By 4 hours ago
  • Poison Control and SAFD are warning a super potent marijuana on the streets of San Antonio is sendingn some people to the hospital.
    Heath Alseike / via Flickr Creative Commons

Emergency health workers are putting out a warning about some super potent marijuana on the streets of San Antonio that’s sending people to the emergency room.

The South Texas Poison Center and the San Antonio Fire Department have noticed an increase in people in the downtown area being picked up by ambulance and taken to the hospital after smoking marijuana. Most of them said they smoked Kush.

  

The Poison Center’s medical director, Shawn Varney, speculates that it may be a more pure form of the weed. 

"The product they may be using is likely different than what they’re accustomed to," Varney said. "You know, these are people that are probably just doing recreational highs.  They’re not trying to harm themselves. But harm can result if they’re not careful."

Some people are showing up at emergency rooms in an almost comatose condition. This has happened over the last two days, prompting this public warning.

 

