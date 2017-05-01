Metallica's 'For Whom The Bell Tolls,' Played On Bells

How has this not been done before? Even Metallica itself has covered "Enter Sandman" with classroom instruments.

YouTube musician Rob Scallon has made a habit of clever Metallica covers, but now he makes his "fight on the hill" a twee battle. Using singing bowls, toy xylophones and bells both sleigh and bear-shaped, this version of "For Whom The Bell Tolls" sounds like the whimsical and mischievous score to Home Alone. "Time marches on" ... adorably.

