Mexican Ambassador To The U.S. Speaks In San Antonio On Border Issues

Ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Geronimo Gutierrez, spoke in San Antonio Wednesday about border issues.

He praised San Antonio for being what he called “extremely active” during NAFTA negations two decades ago. He did say, though, that he wishes he’d heard more from the state of Texas about the importance of its relationship with Mexico in recent years.

“San Antonio right now is called upon to be a vocal voice in favor of NAFTA,” Gutierrez says. “It’s called upon to be a vocal voice in Texas and the U.S. in favor of free trade. I say this with respect but also I think very consciously that the San Antonio of today could hardly be understood without the North American Free Trade Agreement in many different ways.”

In regards to immigration, Gutierrez says the Mexican government is disappointed that Senate Bill 4 passed, the Texas legislation that bans sanctuary cities.

“We’re concerned for two specific reasons,” says. “One, the possibility that that can be conducive to racial profiling. That is a concern of the Mexican government. And the second one is misuse by authority. And unfortunately there are cases like that.”

Gutierrez stressed the Mexican government is not insisting on legality and respects enforcing the law.