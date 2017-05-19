Mexican Journalist Killed; US-Mexico Electricity Trade; UTSA Guitarists' Cuban Memories

This week on Fronteras:

· Another journalist is killed in Mexico. .

· Mexico’s trade with the U.S. in electricity is booming.

· President Trump’s revised travel ban fight may be headed to the nation’s highest court.

· Houston looks to launch a major league rugby team next year.

· Experiencing Cuba through the eyes of four university student guitarists who performed there.

Mexican Journalist Javier Valdez Shot To Death

An award winning, internationally known Mexican journalist was dragged from his car and shot to death Monday in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Javier Valdez was at least the sixth journalist killed in Mexico since March. Valdez covered the drug war and organized crime. He also worked with the University of San Diego’s Trans-Border Institute. Jean Guerrero of KPBS talked with the institute’s director, Ev Meade, about Valdez’s legacy and work.

Mexico Energy Reform Sparks Cross-Border Electricity Business

Since Mexico opened up its electricity market to foreign companies three years ago, large-scale volumes of electricity have been flowing in both directions across the border. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says currently there are 11 sets of transmission lines straddling the two countries. Mexico’s energy reform is expected to up that number, lowering prices for consumers. Marfa Public Radio’s Lorne Matalon reports from Mexico City.

Fight Against Travel Ban May End Up In Supreme Court

President Trump’s campaign statements about Muslims came back to haunt him this week in the latest hearing over his revised travel ban. The ban, which is currently on hold, would prevent nationals of Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Maureen Cavanaugh of KPBS talked with San Diego litigator Dan Eaton, who thinks the travel ban fight may go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Houston Prepares To Launch Major League Rugby Team

Increasing diversity in the U.S. is spawning new major league sports like rugby. Houston plans to launch its team, the Houston Strikers, next year. Houston Public Media’s Eddie Robinson looks into whether this growing interest will translate into a fan base.

UTSA Guitar Ensemble Catches Cuba Culture

A guitar quartet from the University of Texas at San Antonio that went to Cuba to perform made a connection that went far beyond performing. TPR’s Jack Morgan recently talked with the students about their inspiring journey.

