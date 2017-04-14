Mexican Politicians Flee to Texas; Tejanos Make Texas History

T

his week on Fronteras:

· Mexican politicians fleeing corruption charges are finding refuge in Texas.

· Haitians denied entry into the U.S. since last fall remain stranded in Tijuana.

· A Fort Worth high school principal aims to improve his diverse students’ academic achievements.

· Setting the record straight on the contribution of Tejanos to Texas history.

Mexican Politicians Tied To Alleged Corruption Find Refuge In Texas

Texas has become a magnet for Mexican politicians accused of corruption in their own country. In late March, Cesar Duarte, the former governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua fled to El Paso to escape corruption allegations. Duarte is now the subject of an international arrest warrant. This is not the first time a Mexican politician has sought refuge in the Lone Star State. The Texas Standard’s David Brown spoke with investigative reporter Dolia Estevez about why Texas attracts Mexican politicians on the run. Estevez reports on the web of Mexican politics and money for Forbes magazine.

San Diegans Help Haitians Stranded In Tijuana

Out west, hundreds of Haitians remain stuck in Tijuana after the U.S. stopped letting them in on humanitarian parole last fall. Rather than go back to Haiti, many decided to stay in Mexico. Jean Guerrero of KPBS tells how some San Diegans are helping the Haitians start new lives south of the border.

Fort Worth Principal Helps Students Set Achievement Goals

A Fort Worth high school and its surrounding neighborhood have changed a lot since the building opened in 1968. Back then, the student population was mostly white. Today, O.D. Wyatt high is more than 50-percent Hispanic. Academically, the school has struggled. But KERA’s Stella Chavez reports, a new principal is setting students’ sights on college.

Tejanos

Played Important Role In Texas History

The 1836 siege at the Alamo is probably the most famous battle in Texas history. But a mostly forgotten conflict that took place 23 years before is arguably the cornerstone of all that followed, including the fall of the Alamo and the bloody Battle of Medina. A recent event raised awareness about this missing piece of Texas history.

