Military Moves Assets Out Of Harvey's Path

The military is taking steps to protect its assets before the arrival of Hurricane Harvey.

Planes out of the 12th Flying Training Wing at Randolph and 433rd Airlift Wing at Lackland have already been evacuated, and more plans are taking shape.

Randy Martin of the 12th Flying Training Wing says that Randolph only has enough hangars and space to protect some of its aircraft from the storm.

"At this time we're in the process of relocating our Jayhawks that are used to train instructor pilots and pilots who operate the larger aircraft in the Air Force inventory."

The 12th Flying Training Wing is also reviewing its protocols to account for service members after an emergency.

Over at Lackland, the 433rd Airlift Wing made the decision to temporarily move seven of its C-5M aircraft and 75 support personnel to Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss. Part of the 433rd's mission is to provide strategic airlifts throughout the world.

Major Timothy Wade is with the 433rd Airlift Wing. He says Lackland is making itself weather-ready.

"On the base, they're taking down a lot of the flags that are normally up because those can become dangerous at high winds," he said. "All of our vehicles and things along those lines are being moved inside of hangars."

The 433rd will also offer some of its hangar space to aircraft from the 149th Fighter Wing, which is part of the Texas Air National Guard.