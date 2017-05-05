Mission Heritage Park Would Get $2.25 Million If Proposition 3 Passes

Election Day is tomorrow and voters will have the chance to approve six separate propositions that make up an $850 million Bond Program.

In proposition 3, voters will decide on whether to approve more than $187 million for improvements to parks, recreation and open spaces. That’s the second largest chunk of the bond money behind streets and sidewalks. If proposition 3 passes, more than $2 million would go toward San Antonio’s World Heritage Park — a project that is important to the whole city. District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran says plans for the park include the creation of a cultural arts center.

"Arts and Cultural Arts isn’t just in one particular part of the city, um, it’s all over. And we believe that the south and southeast sides of San Antonio has a lot to offer in that area and specifically next to and adjacent a World Heritage site we can just bring local and indigenous San Antonians to bring the cultural arts here in the area and highlight that," Viagran says.

She says in four community feedback sessions, residents told city council members they want to see the preservation of properties around the historic missions, as well as better and less confusing signage at the parks and along Mission Road.

"We’ve always known that the World Heritage sites, um, have been a treasure in San Antonio but now the entire world has their eyes on them," Viagran says.

The World Heritage Park is just one of 79 projects funded if proposition 3 passes. Nearby Stinson Park would get $400,000 to rehabilitate the San Antonio 5 Diamonds Little League complex.