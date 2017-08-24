Mobile App 'Ready' To Help South Texans Prepare For Harvey

The San Antonio Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management are encouraging South Texas residents to stay up to date on Tropical Storm Harvey by downloading the "Ready South Texas" app.

It delivers flood advisories and warnings to any smart device and features instant access to evacuation maps, emergency shelters, and special services.

"Ready South Texas" also addresses various emergency situations through integrated eGuides, including flooding, disaster recovery, and responses to an active shooter situation, incidents of terrorism, or a public health epidemic.

The app is available as a free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Given the severe weekend weather expected, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management is also suggesting that residents prepare a Disaster Supply Kit, containing:

A gallon of water per day per person

At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable food

A battery-powered radio to monitor emergency alerts

A flashlight, First Aid Kit, and extra batteries

A whistle to call for help

A dust mask to filter contaminated air

Moist towelettes, plastic garbage bags and bag ties

A wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

A manual can opener for canned food

Local maps

A fully charged cell phone battery, plus a backup

Tune into Texas Public Radio and visit tpr.org for the latest developments on tropical storm Harvey.