Monday at Noon: Taylor & Nirenberg Debate Live on TPR 89.1

By 3 minutes ago
    (L) Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, (R) Councilman Ron Nirenberg

A field of 14 candidates competing for San Antonio Mayor is now down to two, and on June 10, voters will decide whether incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor keeps her job, or Councilman Ron Nirenberg takes her place.

On Monday, June 5, from noon to 1:00 p.m., Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies and Shelley Kofler will host the final, live broadcast debate between the candidates.

Where do they stand on critical policies?  What can we learn from records?  What are their visions for San Antonio?

Do you have questions for the candidates?  Email them to thesource@tpr.org  or leave a voicemail with your question at (210) 615-8982. Tune in Monday at noon for a live, probing debate radio broadcast on TPR 89.1. You can also watch live on Texas Public Radio's Facebook feed.  

View Texas Public Radio's April mayoral debate and profiles on the runoff candidates below: 

 

 

 

Elections 2017
Ron Nirenberg
Ivy Taylor

VIDEO: Mayoral Candidate Nirenberg Says Fatherhood And Immigrant Parents Shaped His Values

By Apr 19, 2017
Shelley Kofler / Texas Public Radio

On Monday, San Antonio voters will begin casting ballots in the May 6 race for mayor.  Texas Public Radio sat down with the leading mayoral candidates to find out more about their policy priorities.  We also asked them to take us to a location that reveals something about the values they would bring to the job.  We met District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg at a place where his public and personal priorities come together. (Watch the video profile below.)  

VIDEO: Mayor Taylor Hopes On-The-Job Experience Will Earn A Second Term From Voters

By Apr 21, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor believes she's accomplished a lot in her first term as mayor.  She's the front runner in her race for reelection, but facing strong opposition from two opponents.  Today, we continue our conversations with the leading mayoral candidates by sitting down with Ivy Taylor.  We met at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.