Monday at Noon: Taylor & Nirenberg Debate Live on TPR 89.1

A field of 14 candidates competing for San Antonio Mayor is now down to two, and on June 10, voters will decide whether incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor keeps her job, or Councilman Ron Nirenberg takes her place.

On Monday, June 5, from noon to 1:00 p.m., Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies and Shelley Kofler will host the final, live broadcast debate between the candidates.

Where do they stand on critical policies? What can we learn from records? What are their visions for San Antonio?

Do you have questions for the candidates? Email them to thesource@tpr.org or leave a voicemail with your question at (210) 615-8982. Tune in Monday at noon for a live, probing debate radio broadcast on TPR 89.1. You can also watch live on Texas Public Radio's Facebook feed.

