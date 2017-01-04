For 'Moonlight' Actors In Miami, The Movie's Real Star Is Their Drama Teacher

The movie “Moonlight” has been hailed as a breakout film, a coming-of-age story about identity and sexuality.

Two boys — Jaden Pine and Alex Hibbert — had starring roles in the film. Both are students at Norland Middle School in Miami Gardens, a school well-known in Florida’s Miami-Dade County for its theater program.

But as the kids at Norland tell Nadege Green (@NadegeGreen) of Here & Now contributor WLRN, while some of them may be on the big screen, the real star is their drama teacher.

