Mozart After Midnight: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein's Cuban Journey

By editor 45 minutes ago
  • Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein (center) traveled to Cuba in 2015 to perform at a piano festival in Havana. During her visit, she performed with a group of young musicians in the Havana Lyceum Orchestra and returned to record an album with them.
    Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein (center) traveled to Cuba in 2015 to perform at a piano festival in Havana. During her visit, she performed with a group of young musicians in the Havana Lyceum Orchestra and returned to record an album with them.
    Mozart in Havana
Originally published on June 5, 2017 2:50 pm

Concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein has shared her love of classical music with children across America.

Now she’s working with a youth orchestra in Havana, after a highly unusual recording session.

What’s it like to play Mozart, after midnight? And could American-Cuban cultural exchanges like this continue

if the Trump Administration reinstates travel restrictions between America and Cuba? We’ll discuss.

GUESTS

Simone Dinnerstein, Concert pianist

Tom Gjelten, Correspondent, NPR; author, “Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba: The Biography of a Cause” and “A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story.”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2017 WAMU-FM. To see more, visit WAMU-FM.

Tags: 
Simone Dinnerstein
Mozart
Classical

Related Content

Simone Dinnerstein On A Trip To Cuba And Making Music Out Of Difficulty

By Jul 3, 2015

Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein is just back from Havana, where she performed with Cuba's National Youth Orchestra. She is also working with young people back in her hometown, New York. One of her goals? To introduce students to the composer she's best known for performing — Johann Sebastian Bach. She's taking digital pianos into public schools in a program she calls "Bach-packing."

Simone Dinnerstein Embraces Romanticism In Recital

By Feb 2, 2015
Nathan Cone

An unusually balmy January day was the perfect setting for Simone Dinnerstein’s warm embrace of music by Robert Schumann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Franz Schubert at her Tuesday Musical Club recital. In less than a decade, Dinnerstein has captured the imagination of classical fans worldwide with her "majestic originality of vision,” according to The Independent.