Mozart After Midnight: Pianist Simone Dinnerstein's Cuban Journey

Concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein has shared her love of classical music with children across America.
Now she’s working with a youth orchestra in Havana, after a highly unusual recording session.
What’s it like to play Mozart, after midnight? And could American-Cuban cultural exchanges like this continue
if the Trump Administration reinstates travel restrictions between America and Cuba? We’ll discuss.
GUESTS
Simone Dinnerstein, Concert pianist
Tom Gjelten, Correspondent, NPR; author, “Bacardi and the Long Fight for Cuba: The Biography of a Cause” and “A Nation of Nations: A Great American Immigration Story.”
