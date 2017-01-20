Mozart, Barbershop And The Chitlin' Circuit: San Antonio Sings!

From Mozart to Barbershop to music from the Chitlin' Circuit, we've found that there's a lot going on this weekend. Starting with tonight and tomorrow there's a whole lot o' singin' going on.

"We've brought about 2100 people from all over the country to spend a weekend making music together."

Bryan Lynch is talking about the Barbershop Harmony Convention--which is a member event--but they also perform for the general public.

"Our youth chorus starts today, running through 10 o'clock in the evening. We'll have 20 choruses from around the country taking part in that including a couple of senior choruses as well. And then tomorrow we'll have champion level choruses and quartets. We have past champions, we have current champions."

That's downtown on the River Walk at the Lila Cockrell tonight and tomorrow. Then on Sunday Youth Orchestras of San Antonio is participating in the Mozart Festival. Here's Troy Peters.

"Each year when the San Antonio Symphony does these composer-focused festivals YOSA tries to participate, because it's a great way for us to be part of a city-wide cultural project."

They're playing Mozart, and Franck and are featuring two guest soloists.

"Both of these guest artists are young singers, so they remember what it's like to grow up as a musician, to sort of find your voice literally."

That's at the Tobin Center on Sunday evening. Tonight, tomorrow and Sunday it's The Men of Eastwood at the Carver Center. Here's Teresa Vasquez-Romero.

"It's celebrating all the artists that traveled the Chitlin' Circuit back in the 40s and 50s."

The Chitlin' Circuit were the few venues that allowed black artists to perform, including the Eastwood Country Club here in San Antonio. And these clubs featured some really huge talent.

"Fats Domino, Lou Rawls, The Temptations, Billy Eckstine."

The Renaissance Guild is re-creating the sound of those performers at the Jo Long Theater at the Carver Center.

"Great music, great talent."

Vasquez-Romero says if you want to go, you need to check now because there aren't many tickets left.

"They have sold like hotcakes."

