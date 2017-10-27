Music Offers Hope To Puerto Ricans Recovering From Hurricane Maria

  • A Puerto Rican flag is waved outside the Torres de Francia complex as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Oct. 1, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Residents of Puerto Rico are still recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Maria, and musicians both on the mainland and on the island are recording songs of hope and inspiration to raise money for relief efforts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with José Massó, host of the Latin music show ¡Con Salsa!, about some of the songs that are offering hope to those on the island.

Music From The Segment

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Almost Like Praying”

Isla Bendita, “Unidos Por Puerto Rico”

Yova Rodriquez, “Borinquen se levanta”

Tito Garcia, “Levantate Borincano”

Marc Anthony, “Preciosa”

