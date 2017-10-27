Music Offers Hope To Puerto Ricans Recovering From Hurricane Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico are still recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Maria, and musicians both on the mainland and on the island are recording songs of hope and inspiration to raise money for relief efforts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with José Massó, host of the Latin music show ¡Con Salsa!, about some of the songs that are offering hope to those on the island.



Music From The Segment

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Almost Like Praying”