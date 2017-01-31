'Muslim Day' At Capitol Takes On New Meaning Following Trump's Executive Orders

Hundreds are gathered on the South steps of the State Capitol for the biannual Muslim Day, where Muslim constituents from around Texas lobby lawmakers.

Today’s Muslim Day event was scheduled months ago, but takes on new meaning following Friday’s executive order restricting U.S. immigration from 7 majority-Muslim countries.



Today’s event was organized by the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, including representatives from San Antonio. People here say they are standing up for the rights of Muslims in Texas, and hope to protect Muslim residents from any unruly protestors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is about to deliver the state of the state address.Abbott has not responded to Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, but he did withdraw the state from the U.S. Refugee Resettlement program last year.