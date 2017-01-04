NASA Travels Through Time With Some San Antonio Tech

NASA will be exploring the early solar system with some San Antonio tech.

The space agency announced today that it has selected San Antonio-based Southwest Research Institute to take it to Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids.

The mission is one of two selected from five proposals. Nicknamed Lucy, it includes a robotic spacecraft. The mission is described in the below NASA promotional video. "These missions will help us learn about the infancy of our solar system," says the video's narrator.

Lucy will build on the success of the New Horizons mission to Pluto another Southwest Research Institute mission.

Lucy will launch in October 2021 and arrive at the main asteroid belt in 2025.