New Campaign Highlights Dangers Of Co-Sleeping With Babies

By 32 minutes ago
  • The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
  • The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
  • The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The campaign to make people aware of the dangers of co-sleeping with a baby is called Room to Breathe.
    Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Over the past five months, 54 children in Texas lost their lives while they were sleeping with adults or older children. Now, one Texas agency is starting a campaign to educate families on how to alleviate the risk of these preventable deaths.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is launching a statewide campaign to inform people of the dangers of co-sleeping. Babies who sleep with others are at greater risk of smothering , falling off the bed, having someone roll on top of them, or dying of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

  

Co-sleeping puts babies at greater risk of smothering, falling, or being rolled on top of by a bigger person.
Credit Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

  

The Room To Breathe campaign will include elements displayed on social media, television and online. Child Protective Services investigates about 170 deaths each year of children sharing a bed with someone older. The Texas Pediatrics Society says the safest place for babies is in a crib or bassinet, with no blanket, and no stuffed animals.

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

Texas Biomed Names New President & CEO

By 2 hours ago
Texas Biomedical Research Institute

One of San Antonio’s premiere research facilities is getting a new leader.

Texas Biomedical Research Institute has chosen Larry Schlesinger, MD, of Ohio State University to head up the non-profit.

Schlesinger is a world-reknown tuberculosis researcher and a lung biology expert.

UHS Celebrates 100th Birthday

By 4 hours ago
University Health System

University Health System is kicking off its 100th birthday celebration this evening.

The public health system started in 1917 with the opening of the Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital which was on the western edge of downtown.

City and county leaders had realized the need and built the hospital for 250-thousand dollars.

Now, University Health System includes University Hospital, 20 health centers and and two mobile units.

ACA Uncertainty: Bexar County's CareLink Pays Close Attention

By 22 hours ago
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

If Obamacare is repealed and replaced with some other healthcare plan, it could have a big impact on local programs designed to help the uninsured.

In Bexar County, the people who run University Health System’s CareLink program are keeping a close eye on the debate in Washington.

Terry Abel is a 58-year-old San Antonian who works as an independent contractor translating Spanish and English. Since 2006, though, she hasn’t been able to afford health insurance.

UT Health SA Receives 'Transformative' Gift

By Wendy Rigby Feb 1, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio’s UT Health School of Medicine has received a huge financial gift that the school’s president describes as “transformative.”

On their 59th wedding anniversary, Joe R. and Theresa Lozano Long of Austin are celebrating by giving $25 million to the School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. The money will be used to fund $4 million in student scholarships, endow the dean’s chair with $1 million, and provide $20 million in faculty recruitment.