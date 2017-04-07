New Orleans Night On 'Live At Jazz, TX'

This week on “Live At Jazz, TX,” Doc Watkins and his Orchestra are joined by saxophonist, clarinetist, and the sweet-voiced Pierre Poree, for an evening of New Orleans-inspired music and merriment.

Poree was born in New Orleans, began playing at age 10, and spent many years in the Crescent City as an educator and performer, gigging at such storied venues as the Commander’s Palace and Arnaud’s Restaurant. “I taught middle school during the daytime, and I played music at night, and all money I made, I gave back to the doctor,” Poree jokes. “I slept every night from like… 2 to 4!”

After Hurricane Katrina forced the evacuation of his family, Poree settled in San Antonio with his family, and has remained here ever since, where he plays with the Mission City Hot Rhythm Cats, in addition to regular gigs at Jazz, TX with Doc Watkins.

In this episode of “Live At Jazz, TX,” you’ll hear classics like “Go to the Mardi Gras,” “Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” as well as a beautiful rendition of “What a Wonderful World.”

"Live At Jazz, TX" airs at 7 p.m. Saturday nights on Texas Public Radio.