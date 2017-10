In her best-selling 2015 book “H is for Hawk,” Helen Macdonald wrote about training a goshawk after her father’s death. Now a new Nature special, “H is for Hawk: A New Chapter,” follows Macdonald as she trains a new bird and also observes goshawk chicks in the wild. The show airs Wednesday on PBS stations around the country.

Macdonald (@HelenJMacdonald) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the special.