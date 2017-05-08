Obama Warned Trump About Flynn, Former Officials Say

President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting after the 2016 election, according to three former Obama administration officials.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss former acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifying before Congress on Monday, the GOP health care overhaul heading to the Senate and more on the week ahead in politics.

With reporting from The Associated Press

