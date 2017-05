The healthcare company that runs San Antonio’s Southwest General Hospital is entering into a merger agreement to merge with another company.

Iasis Healthcare owns the the San Antonio hospital and 17 others.

The merger with Steward Health Care will create one of the largest private for-profit hospital operators in the U.S.

Southwest General will become one of that company’s 36 hospitals in ten states as part of Steward.

The merger will take place in the third quarter of this year.