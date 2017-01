The pilot of a small plane is dead after crash-landing today (Wednesday) near Stinson Municipal Airport.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the call around 3:45 this afternoon after the plane landed in the woods near a trail off of Mission Road, and Loop 410, the fire department reported.

The plane was traveling from San Antonio International Airport to Stinson when it crashed.  The pilot has not yet been identified and there were no additional passengers on the plane.