Police Seek Suspect In Shooting Of Two Teens

Two teenagers are recovering at an area hospital after getting shot while walking home from Lee High School Tuesday afternoon on the North Side. The incident prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school and the high school.

Police said the incident happened about 2p.m. Tuesday when a man approached the young couple in the 1700 block of Jackson–Keller Road. Police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Salame said the assailant grabbed the 18-year-old woman's shoulder from behind. Her 16-year-old boyfriend then tried to stop the man.

"When he turned around to push the suspect's hand off her shoulder he saw the suspect had a gun. The gun discharged one time. The male was struck in the hand. That bullet went through his hand and grazed the female victim in her thigh," Salame says.

Both teenagers were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be fine. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Northeast ISD spokeswoman Aubrey Chancellor confirmed that by 3:15 p.m. the lockdowns at the two area schools had been lifted.