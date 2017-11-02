Related Program: 
Live At Jazz TX

Preach! Sammy Miller & The Congregation Crack Up Jazz, TX

A few minutes with Sammy Miller & The Congregation, and you may start musing on the Duke Ellington title that closes out this show: “Things Ain’t What They Used To Be.” In this case, it’s because Miller and his band bring an infectious, joyous stage show as part of their sets, including bits of comedy and theatrical performance.

“[Teachers] tell you, improvise within these emotions,” explains Miller from the stage at Jazz, TX. “And for us, we say what about that emotion? Music can be funny. Especially when I’m around these guys, who can be jazz clowns.”

Learn all about “jazz opera—jopera” (what?!?) and hear Sammy Miller & The Congregation’s clever take on “Ain’t Misbehavin’” as well as classics like “Stardust” in the link below, or tune in to Texas Public Radio Saturday nights at 7:00 for “Live At Jazz, TX.”

jazz

