Propositions 3, 4 & 5: San Antonio Parks, Libraries, Public Safety Facilities Up For Vote

Early voting is underway, and San Antonio citizens are deciding whether to support six different bond propositions that would fund infrastructure projects throughout the city.

Proposition 3 plans for 79 projects related to parks, recreation and open spaces. A total of more than $187 million would be spent improving and developing parks, sports and recreation facilities, and community centers throughout the city. Other big projects include construction in the Alamo Plaza area, development of Hemisfair Civic Park, and funding for the San Antonio Botanical Center and UTSA Athletics Complex.

Proposition 4 will allocate $24 million towards 13 projects for cultural facilities, the majority of which are libraries and "cultural/community" centers. Market Square's Plaza area, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and the World Heritage designation site would also receive bond dollars if Prop 4 is approved.

Proposition 5 would spend nearly $34.5 million on a handful of facilities promoting residents' health, safety and welfare, from replacing a fire station and creating a new police substation to the construction of improvements to the Battered Women & Children's Shelter.

If approved, the bond's long-term, low-interest loan would not require an increase in the property tax rate. Early voting continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.

How could projects in the 2017 bond package shape San Antonio's future? Can these proposed projects improve quality of life for the city's growing population?

