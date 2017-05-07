Related Program: 
Recipe For A Bike-Friendly San Antonio: Infrastructure, Education, Encouragement

By Kim Johnson 58 minutes ago
  • San Antonio received a bronze-level designation from the League of American Bicyclists' list of Bicycle Friendly Communities in 2014.
While the number of people commuting by bike in San Antonio has increased over the past six years, so has the number of bike-related deaths and serious injuries, according to 2016 data.

Bicycling, walking and other active transportation methods offer a variety of transportation, economic, environmental, health and social benefits. 

To make San Antonio a more bike-friendly city, top priorities include expanding and improving bicycle infrastructure citywide; educating the community about cycling safety to increase awareness and reduce the risk of crashes; and encouraging local businesses and universities to create a welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees and customers.

2015 Rankings List Most 'Bicycle Friendly' U.S. States

By May 12, 2015

For the second-straight year, Washington and Minnesota took the top two spots on an annual list of states that are best for cyclists. But the League of American Bicyclists' rankings also show that no state scored higher than 67 points out of 100.

Last on the list was Alabama, which has occupied the No. 50 slot in four of the past eight rankings. The state earned a score of 12.3 points.

Across The U.S., Bicycle Commuting Picks Up Speed

By May 15, 2014

As bicycling goes, America is far behind Copenhagen, the promised land where roads look like bicycle highways as people pedal to work. But commuting by bike in the U.S. is catching on — though geographic, income and gender disparities persist.

In Chicago, busy Sheridan Road is the start of the Lakefront bike trail on its north side. That's where you can find plenty of bicyclists commuting to work early in the morning.

Bicycling Survey To Help Plan SA's Future

By Oct 28, 2015
Eileen Pace / TPR News

More and more people are starting to ride bicycles in San Antonio and are riding greater distances.

For the past six months, San Antonio has been engaged in a big transportation planning effort, dubbed “SA Tomorrow.” Part of that includes routes for bicycling.

According to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are a least 325,000 area residents who ride bicycles at least once a month. It’s also estimated that eleven percent of riders bike to work or school.