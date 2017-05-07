Recipe For A Bike-Friendly San Antonio: Infrastructure, Education, Encouragement

While the number of people commuting by bike in San Antonio has increased over the past six years, so has the number of bike-related deaths and serious injuries, according to 2016 data.

Bicycling, walking and other active transportation methods offer a variety of transportation, economic, environmental, health and social benefits.

To make San Antonio a more bike-friendly city, top priorities include expanding and improving bicycle infrastructure citywide; educating the community about cycling safety to increase awareness and reduce the risk of crashes; and encouraging local businesses and universities to create a welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees and customers.

