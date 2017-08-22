Redefining 'Drug Bust': German Police Seize 5,000 Pills In Shape Of Trump's Head

German police stopped a vehicle Saturday night, only to find the father and son inside allegedly hauling a heap of ecstasy. The roughly 5,000 pills packed in a handful of bags had a street value of nearly $46,000, according to authorities in Osnabrück.

A big catch, to be sure — but that's not the weird part. When they took a closer look, they saw a familiar face staring back.

With mouth open wide, impressive eyebrows holding back a swept tuft of mane, each of the thousands of orange pills bore the likeness of President Trump.

The police also confiscated a "large sum" of cash but did not specify how much. The 51-year-old father and his 17-year-old son were taken into custody Saturday and brought before a judge Sunday.

But naturally, German authorities were sure to photograph and announce their unusual find along the way.

As long as we're at it, we probably also better note this wasn't the only odd catch in the wide, weird world of drug-smuggling lately: A man was charged Tuesday with attempting to hide 5.7 million amphetamine pills in sheep intestines to smuggle them into the United Arab Emirates, according to The Associated Press, which cited local state-owned media.

The intestines, apparently, were tucked into drums to disguise them as they entered a massive port in Dubai, only to be ferreted out by customs authorities.

Sadly, though, there's still no word yet on that giant trove of chocolate and nutella that went missing in Germany a week and a half ago.

