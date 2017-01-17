Rep. Castro Among Democrats Skipping Trump Inauguration

Congressman Joaquin Castro from San Antonio has joined a growing list of Democrats who say they will not attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Friday.

Castro says he’s not going because Donald Trump has shown “contempt for many Americans.” He cited Trump’s recent criticism of civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis who Trump said was, “All talk, talk, talk- no action or results.”

“I grew up in a place in San Antonio and Texas where you have to earn people’s respect, and this is somebody who has not shown respect, basic respect, for millions of Americans. And I don’t think that’s a cause for celebration,” Castro said.

Castro serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He says there’s concern about Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He believes Putin and Russia tried to interfere with U.S. elections and says he’s joined with other lawmakers who want an independent commission to investigate Russian hacking.

“We need to make sure that we figure out whether any American, affiliated with the campaigns or not, cooperated with the Russian hackers responsible for the election interference. And if somebody did, that person should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Castro said.

Castro says there’s bipartisan support for the independent commission, though he acknowledges House Speaker Paul Ryan and a majority of House Republicans oppose the commission.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, based in Austin, and Rep. Al Green in Houston, are among other congressional Democrats who say they’re also boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration.