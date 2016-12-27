Rep. Cuellar Says Border Patrol Advising Trump On Options For A Wall

Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, says the U.S. Border Patrol is making recommendations to incoming President Trump for the kind of wall that might be built between Texas and Mexico.

Cuellar personally opposes a physical barrier saying it could damage the international commerce that daily flows across the U.S.- Mexico border at Laredo, the largest inland port in the United States.

Cuellar told Texas Public Radio he recently met with several border patrol chiefs who told him they believe better surveillance technology and access roads along the Rio Grande River would improve border security better than bricks and mortar.

Here’s an excerpt of Rep. Cuellar’s conversation with TPR’s Shelley Kofler.

TPR was unable to reach U.S. Border Patrol representatives for a further discussion about their recommendations.