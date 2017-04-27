Rep. Cuellar Says The Emergency Budget Due Friday Will Not Have Border Wall Funding

The deadline is Friday for Congress and the President to approve a 2017 emergency budget, or the federal government will shut down. A key issue: whether President Trump makes good on a promise to reject a budget that doesn’t include funding for a border wall.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, sits on the House Committee on Appropriations which oversees the Federal budget. The people in his district live on land where the wall would be built. Rep. Cuellar told Texas Public Radio’s Shelley Kofler there is bipartisan support for not funding a wall in this year’s budget, though there may be new money for border security.