Residents In North Bexar County Live 20 Years Longer Than Those In The South

A county-wide assessment has found that zip code can make a difference in an individual's overall health and life span.

San Antonio is one of the most economically segregated cities in the nation. For many residents, lack of access to nutritious food and preventative health care are contributing factors to a life expectancy gap between northern and southern areas of the city.

The 2017 Healthy Bexar Plan will attempt to tackle this issue starting with five target areas: behavioral and mental well-being, child and family development, health eating and active living, safe communities and sexual health.

A "needs assessment" will first identify health-related vulnerabilities, stressors and strengths in Bexar County. The second major phase, a Community Health Improvement Plan – also known as CHIP – will outline the goals and strategies guiding 70 partner organizations in the area.

How will specific steps be implemented? Which regional organizations are involved and how can the community access resources?

To view the 2017 Bexar County Community Health Improvement Plan, click here.

Guests:

Elizabeth Lutz, executive director of The Health Collaborative

Martha Castillo, local promotora

Dr. Steve Blanchard, sociology professor at Our Lady of the Lake University and board member & committee chair for the The Health Collaborative

Mario Martinez, Project Worth program manager for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

