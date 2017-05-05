Roosevelt Avenue Would Get Millions If Proposition One Passes

  • The fate of San Antonio's proposed $850 million bond package will be decided May 6, 2017.
When voters go the polls tomorrow they’ll be electing public officials and in San Antonio they’ll be voting on a $850 million Bond Program that includes six separate propositions.

Supporters say one project that supporters say could transform Council District 3 on the south side of downtown.

  

Council District 3 has fewer sidewalks than any part of town.  Tucked away in Proposition 1 is a plan for Roosevelt Avenue that would improve that.

If proposition 1 passes, Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran’s district will receive more than $30 million, some of it for improvements along Roosevelt Avenue.

​"It's a great north-south connector and it could go straight from 410 south straight into the heart of downtown San Antonio," Viagran explained.

​She said residents in her district would like to see Roosevelt Avenue be wider, more Bouelvard-like, with more sidewalks and bicycles lanes so residents can get around more safely.

​"There are some portions of Roosevelt that do not have any sidewalks. So we need to have sidewalk improvements, specifically near the city park, Stinson Park," Viagran emphasized. "There are no sidewalks on either side."

Roosevelt Avenue is a corridor the city wants to improve because it’s a primary route to San Antonio’s historic missions.

