Ruben V Brings The Blues To 'Live At Jazz, TX'

If you’ve been to Jazz, TX, you know that while jazz is the main course at the club, you’ll also find healthy side helpings of blues on the menu.

In this episode of "Live At Jazz, TX," guitarist Ruben V brings his band to the club and shares the stage with San Antonio’s own Doc Watkins on the Hammond organ for a six-song set featuring smoking blues and Latin grooves.

Ruben V was born in Corpus Christi, and like many Texas musicians before him, spent time in Austin honing his chops before eventually deciding to settle in San Antonio. It’s a choice he’s glad to have made.

“What I love about San Antonio is we support each other in this town, musically,” says Ruben V. “It’s a family here, as opposed to a competition to see who gets the best gig.”

“I loved this town from the moment I got here,” he continues. “I’ve been blessed to make this town my home. We got some great music… plus we have the Spurs!”

Listen to the audio in the Soundcloud link below to hear the full show, or tune in to Texas Public Radio this Saturday at 7 p.m.