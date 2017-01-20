San Antonians Prepare For Post-Inaugural Women's March

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to be a part of the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, on the heels of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Organizers say what began as an anti-Trump protest has evolved into an occasion to remind the country to stand up for the rights of women. There are hundreds of simultaneous demonstrations planned nationwide Saturday.  

San Antonian Bonnie Scott will fly to Philadelphia Friday and caravan with some friends to D.C. to join the crowds.  Scott campaigned for Democrat Hillary Clinton last year—and worries about Trump’s attitude towards women and minority groups.

“Actually I still have my ‘I’m With Her’ sticker on my car,” says Scott. “I couldn’t bring myself to take it off.”

Scott streamed Trump’s inaugural address on YouTube Friday as she prepared for her trip.

“I did cry watching the speech,” says Scott. “I was hoping for a different speech, but I feel like it was pretty divisive, I feel still unsure about him as President.”

The march began as anti-Trump protest, but organizers say its evolved into a broader rally to remind the country to value and protect the lives and rights of women.  Scott, 34, says she hopes the massive event is beautiful and peaceful, but also that people understand its importance.

“I just wanted to be able to get over there and put my physical presence there to show that this is serious to me,” says Scott. “There are real people and real rights that could be endangered by President Trump and his cabinet picks.”

There are hundreds of simultaneous demonstrations planned nationwide. Mary Kay Johnson of San Antonio will march in Austin.

“I’m very proud to be marching tomorrow,” Johnson says. “My posters are already made, and it’s definitely going to be a memorable and historic moment in my life—just knowing that I stood up for the things that my ancestors have fought for, for women everywhere who feel slighted and feel like they don’t have a voice.”

Johnson says Inauguration Day was bittersweet.

“In some ways I’m kind of somber, because we see Barack Obama and Michelle Obama leaving the White House. I think he did a great job unifying America, so when I look at how President Trump’s campaign went and just the dissention amongst Americans at this time, it’s pretty difficult to be upbeat.”

Johnson says she’s trying to be hopeful about the future—and participating in Saturday’s Women’s March on Austin is a step in that direction.   

The Women’s March planned in San Antonio is set to begin Saturday at 11:00 am at City Hall. The events Facebook page shows that more than 1,000 people plan to participate. 

