San Antonio District 3 City Council Forum: Rebecca Viagran

The South side of San Antonio is seeing changes with job growth and new development. City Council member Rebecca Viagran says there's a lot of opportunity in District 3, the area she grew up in and currently represents in San Antonio.

First elected in 2013, Viagran is in her third term on San Antonio City Council, earning 62 percent of District 3 voter support in this year's municipal elections. She serves on the Governance Committee chaired by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and heads the city's Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

Viagran's emphasis on public safety in her district includes a homelessness task force, advocating for an additional police substation in District 3, and efforts to stop human trafficking.

In the proposed 2018 fiscal year budget for the city, an "equity lens" perspective would provide additional funding to District 3 and four others, primarily for street maintenance. Viagran plans to address economic segregation in San Antonio with more affordable housing, improved public transportation and increased infrastructure.

District 3 is home to four of San Antonio's historical missions, designated as the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas. Viagran has been supportive of the city's efforts to help preserve, promote and plan development around the missions, including the upcoming World Heritage Festival in September.

What is Viagran's vision for District 3? How can the City of San Antonio benefit from improvements on the South side?

Guest: Rebecca Viagran, San Antonio City Council Representative for District 3

