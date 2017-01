A subsidiary of a San Antonio drug development company, Evestra, Inc., has won a major grant to finance the development of a drug to treat endometriosis.

The European Union Regional Development Fund awarded Evestra Onkoligia Sp. in Poland $4.6 million dollars.

Endometriosis is a common female health problem that affects about 10 percent of women, causing pain and sometimes infertility.

Evestra, Inc. is a pharmaceutical research company that focuses on women’s health.