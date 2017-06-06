San Antonio Home Prices Rise For Summer

School’s out for the summer, and that means home prices are on the rise as families look to move before their children head back to school in the fall. Experts say it’s a healthy market.

Lorena Pena is the Chairman Elect for the San Antonio Board of Realtors. She says prices in San Antonio in general have been steadily rising because the city is a desirable place to live, in part, because of the robust employment market.

“Which is everything from military, medical, tech sectors. Companies are relocating here,” Pena says. “And we also have a lot of great universities in the area which also help our employment rate. And I think that and you put on how affordable our housing market is compared to other large cities in Texas, it is really a perfect equation for us.”

Pena says prices are rising evenly throughout the city.

“That’s one of the great things about San Antonio also is that there are different price points, there are different lifestyles,” Pena says. “And there really is something for everyone depending on what their needs and wants are."

The median price of San Antonio homes in April was almost $216,000. That's an 8% increase from April 2016. Pena says this is a normal rise.