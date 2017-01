If you need to get rid of unused or out-of-date medications safely, there’s a free event in San Antonio this Saturday to make that easy.

It’s at the city’s waste collection center at 2755 Rigsby Avenue from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017.

Instead of flushing medications or dumping them in the trash, safe disposal days like this curb abuse or accidental poisoning.

Since 2009, the MedDropSA events have collected more than 17 tons of medicine for disposal.