San Antonio Seeking Feedback On Animal Care Services

Before making revisions Animal Care Services' strategic plan, the City is gathering public input on how to handle San Antonio's stray pet and animal population.

There are also suggested changes to the Chapter 5 animal ordinance, which include a ban on tethering animals overnight and a limit to how many animals an individual can legally own. Citizens can share feedback through a series of public meetings, which began in February and will continue until mid-May. Proposals for ordinance changes will be submitted to City Council later this year.

The next public meeting is scheduled tonight at Miller’s Pond Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more dates and an online version of the survey, click here.

Animal Care Services

