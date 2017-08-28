Related Program: 
San Antonio Shelters Hundreds Of Harvey Evacuees

By Kim Johnson 14 minutes ago
  • Inside the City of San Antonio's Emergency Operations Center.
    Joey Palacios / TPR News

Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi on Friday evening as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage to the Texas coast. Since downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey is still relentlessly dumping rain on South East Texas, causing catastrophic flooding.

The Houston area is inundated, with highways under water, homes flooded and rescue operations underway. Thousands of Houston residents are struggling to escape and survive the disaster.

Many Texans were displaced by the storm, and the City of San Antonio continues to increase capacity to accommodate evacuees as they arrive. 

“For those seeking shelter, San Antonio is here to help,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “We are standing by as this disaster unfolds and are ready to offer refuge for those who may be heading our way.” 

According to Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff, city and county officials were told to prepare for the possibility of 10,000 evacuees coming to San Antonio. 

As of Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department is reporting 1,153 evacuees have been processed and approximately 800 patients are transferring into San Antonio and other area hospitals. 

Guest: Woody Woodward, PR manager for the San Antonio Fire Department

Hurricane Harvey

