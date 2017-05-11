San Antonio Watching Bills That Could Affect City Budget And Military Bases

The end of the legislature session is less than three weeks away, and lawmakers in the Texas House are racing against a midnight deadline. Bills that originated in the House must receive tentative approval by then or they die. There are ways to resurrect the intent of the bills, but passing those measures becomes a lot more difficult.

The City of San Antonio’s government affairs director, Jeff Coyle talked with TPR’s Kofler about two bills on his radar screen. One places a cap on the increased amount of money a city can collect. Coyle says San Antonio has mounted a full court press to keep it from passing. The City of San Antonio also opposes passage of House Bill 424