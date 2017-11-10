San Antonio's 10th Annual Luminaria Returns To Hemisfair Park

A celebration of the arts called Luminaria will overtake parts of downtown Friday and Saturday.

Executive Director Kathy Armstrong said Luminaria has been highlighting San Antonio's contemporary arts scene for 10 years in a variety of ways: "It's visual arts, music, performance, literary arts, dance."

The massive arts celebration takes over different areas of the city.

"Luminaria is going to be activating all of Hemisfair Park this year and we're working with partners like the Magik Theater, The Mexican Cultural Institute, (Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico),” Armstrong said. “We will have artwork along the San Antonio River Walk underneath the Convention Center, as well as some of the newly renovated areas like Yanaguana Park."

Armstrong said the murals are a crowd favorite.

"Luminaria has three artists working in the mural tradition,” she said. “One of them — Gera Lozano — is in from New York and she is creating a new mural on the back side of the Magik Theatre.”

San Antonian Ruth Buentello is a local artist participating in Luminaria. Buentello is known for her painting and is currently working on a piece for the Public Art San Antonio Project, Armstrong said.

"Not only does Luminaria bring all the arts together to create an exchange between different mediums," Armstrong said, "but we also do bring artists from all over San Antonio, all over the country, and a few international."

While there are a few high end events that are ticketed, its Night Festival is free. For more information, visit its website.

